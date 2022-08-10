Electronic Arts Inc. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.97 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:EA)

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Electronic Arts in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now forecasts that the game software company will post earnings per share of $0.97 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.15. The consensus estimate for Electronic Arts’ current full-year earnings is $5.45 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Electronic Arts’ Q3 2023 earnings at $2.79 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.60 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.49 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.18 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.14 EPS.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share.

EA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.91.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $129.28 on Monday. Electronic Arts has a 12 month low of $109.24 and a 12 month high of $147.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is presently 24.05%.

In related news, Director Richard A. Simonson sold 11,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.73, for a total transaction of $1,563,898.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,731,459.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard A. Simonson sold 11,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.73, for a total transaction of $1,563,898.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,731,459.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 4,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.88, for a total transaction of $543,017.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,816,365.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,767 shares of company stock worth $9,256,353. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 294.1% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 128.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

