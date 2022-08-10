William Blair Weighs in on Thryv Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:THRY)

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) – William Blair reduced their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Thryv in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 4th. William Blair analyst A. Bhatia now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.88. The consensus estimate for Thryv’s current full-year earnings is $2.94 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Thryv’s FY2023 earnings at $2.86 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Thryv in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Thryv to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Thryv Price Performance

THRY stock opened at $26.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. Thryv has a 52 week low of $21.41 and a 52 week high of $42.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.85 and its 200 day moving average is $26.86. The firm has a market cap of $929.48 million, a P/E ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.31.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.72. Thryv had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 38.13%. The firm had revenue of $334.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Thryv during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Thryv during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Thryv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Thryv during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Thryv during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. 91.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 91,419 shares of Thryv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $2,207,768.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,592,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,211,821.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,270,156 shares of company stock valued at $31,381,439. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

About Thryv

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). It operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The company provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform; Hub by Thryv, a solution for franchisors to offer real time oversight and day-to-day management of multiple locations; Thryv Leads, an integrated local marketing and lead generation solution, as well as related services; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

