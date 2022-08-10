Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) Forecasted to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) – B. Riley reduced their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Orion Energy Systems in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 4th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now forecasts that the electronics maker will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.05. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Orion Energy Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($0.17) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Orion Energy Systems’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Get Orion Energy Systems alerts:

OESX has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Orion Energy Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ OESX opened at $1.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $51.73 million, a P/E ratio of 55.33 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.57. Orion Energy Systems has a 12-month low of $1.66 and a 12-month high of $5.08.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $22.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.91 million. Orion Energy Systems had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 0.70%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orion Energy Systems

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,333,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 20,600 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $644,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,772,567 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,563,000 after purchasing an additional 187,470 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 60,639 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Orion Energy Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,589,000. 53.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates through three segments: Orion Services Group, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Energy Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Energy Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.