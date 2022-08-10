Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Issued By Oppenheimer

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Under Armour in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Under Armour’s current full-year earnings is $0.49 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Under Armour’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Under Armour had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 11.61%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share.

Under Armour Stock Performance

UAA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Under Armour from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. William Blair cut Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Under Armour from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Under Armour from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Under Armour from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Under Armour presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.54.

Shares of Under Armour stock opened at $9.22 on Monday. Under Armour has a one year low of $8.10 and a one year high of $27.28. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UAA. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Under Armour by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,665,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at about $668,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at about $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Under Armour

In other news, Director David W. Gibbs acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.39 per share, with a total value of $234,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,750. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Under Armour

(Get Rating)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.