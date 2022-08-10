AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

ALOT stock opened at $11.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.25. AstroNova has a 1-year low of $11.22 and a 1-year high of $18.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $86.36 million, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.70.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $31.01 million during the quarter. AstroNova had a return on equity of 0.92% and a net margin of 5.24%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in AstroNova by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 543,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares during the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA boosted its stake in AstroNova by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 181,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of AstroNova by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 136,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 9,381 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AstroNova by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 13,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of AstroNova by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. 47.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

