AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
AstroNova Stock Performance
ALOT stock opened at $11.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.25. AstroNova has a 1-year low of $11.22 and a 1-year high of $18.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $86.36 million, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.70.
AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $31.01 million during the quarter. AstroNova had a return on equity of 0.92% and a net margin of 5.24%.
AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).
