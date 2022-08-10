IndexIQ Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,769 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. S&CO Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 705,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,064,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,814,000 after purchasing an additional 215,031 shares in the last quarter. Account Management LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the first quarter worth approximately $323,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the first quarter worth approximately $162,000. 59.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Latin America Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of LILAK opened at $7.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.17. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $6.76 and a fifty-two week high of $14.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Latin America

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LILAK. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Pivotal Research decreased their target price on shares of Liberty Latin America from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

In related news, major shareholder John C. Malone purchased 567,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.11 per share, for a total transaction of $4,599,594.61. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 567,152 shares in the company, valued at $4,599,602.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Liberty Latin America news, SVP Aamir Hussain bought 10,000 shares of Liberty Latin America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.99 per share, for a total transaction of $89,900.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder John C. Malone bought 567,151 shares of Liberty Latin America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.11 per share, for a total transaction of $4,599,594.61. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 567,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,599,602.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,144,302 shares of company stock worth $9,289,089 in the last quarter.

About Liberty Latin America

(Get Rating)

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean and Networks, C&W Panama, Liberty Puerto Rico, VTR, and Costa Rica segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

