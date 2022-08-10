IndexIQ Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,093 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Smith & Wesson Brands worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWBI. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 6.1% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands in the first quarter worth about $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.29% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Wesson Brands Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ SWBI opened at $14.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $642.51 million, a P/E ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.91. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.78 and a 1 year high of $25.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.09.

Smith & Wesson Brands Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. This is an increase from Smith & Wesson Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.85%.

In other Smith & Wesson Brands news, Director John B. Furman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $78,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,906.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Smith & Wesson Brands

(Get Rating)

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, and Gemtech brands.

