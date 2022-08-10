IndexIQ Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALNY. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 474.4% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 26,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,285,000 after buying an additional 21,671 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 188.5% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 21,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ALNY opened at $223.37 on Wednesday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.58 and a 1 year high of $231.53. The stock has a market cap of $26.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.34 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $149.23 and a 200 day moving average of $149.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.62) by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $224.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.06 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 110.91% and a negative return on equity of 204.18%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.61) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ALNY shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $400.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $159.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Guggenheim cut shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $227.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Tolga Tanguler sold 1,754 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $263,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,349 shares of company stock valued at $1,033,073. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.