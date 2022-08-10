20,376 Shares in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Acquired by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 20,376 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Banc of California by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 171,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,311,000 after acquiring an additional 49,464 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Banc of California by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,237,921 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,925,000 after acquiring an additional 15,676 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Banc of California during the 1st quarter worth approximately $382,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Banc of California by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,969 shares of the bank’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Banc of California by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 123,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 53,300 shares during the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BANC shares. Stephens increased their price target on Banc of California from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet raised Banc of California from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Banc of California to $22.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th.

Banc of California Stock Performance

BANC stock opened at $17.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Banc of California, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.72 and a twelve month high of $22.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.74 and its 200-day moving average is $18.60. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.35.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $85.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.95 million. Banc of California had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 29.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Banc of California, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Banc of California Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.91%.

Banc of California Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

