IndexIQ Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,307 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermon Group were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Thermon Group in the 4th quarter valued at $438,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Thermon Group by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 21,120 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thermon Group in the 4th quarter valued at $4,371,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its position in Thermon Group by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 16,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Thermon Group by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 62,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 27,027 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John T. Nesser III purchased 3,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.55 per share, for a total transaction of $56,555.35. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 46,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,075. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director John T. Nesser III purchased 3,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.55 per share, for a total transaction of $56,555.35. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 46,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,075. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Nesser III purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.35 per share, with a total value of $57,225.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $817,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 11,867 shares of company stock worth $186,906 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Thermon Group Stock Up 1.0 %

A number of brokerages have commented on THR. TheStreet downgraded shares of Thermon Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Thermon Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Shares of Thermon Group stock opened at $16.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $567.28 million, a P/E ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.20. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $13.26 and a one year high of $20.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.03.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $102.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.12 million. Thermon Group had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 8.98%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Thermon Group

(Get Rating)

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries worldwide. Its products include electric heating products, such as air heaters and heating accessories, boilers and calorifiers, controlling and monitoring solutions, heat tracing systems, tank heating systems, thermostats, tubing bundles, and system accessories, as well as strip, tubular, immersion, and process heaters; and gas heating products, including enclosure and explosion proof gas catalytic heaters, gas fired blowers, and gas heating accessories that comprise regulators, valves, mounting brackets, and battery cables.

