IndexIQ Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC reduced its position in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,282 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,507 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Associated Banc by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,498,138 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,023,000 after acquiring an additional 20,871 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Associated Banc by 160.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,913,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796,682 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Associated Banc by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,764,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,854,000 after acquiring an additional 156,208 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Associated Banc in the 4th quarter worth about $15,372,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Associated Banc by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 676,047 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,273,000 after acquiring an additional 92,618 shares in the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on ASB shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Associated Banc to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Associated Banc to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

Associated Banc Price Performance

NYSE ASB opened at $20.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.40. Associated Banc-Corp has a 52-week low of $17.45 and a 52-week high of $25.78. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.07.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.12. Associated Banc had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 8.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Associated Banc Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

See Also

