American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Stock Holdings Lifted by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) by 228.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,325 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in American Campus Communities by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P. now owns 52,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in American Campus Communities by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 41,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in American Campus Communities by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in American Campus Communities by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.27% of the company’s stock.

ACC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler cut shares of American Campus Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $65.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Capital One Financial cut shares of American Campus Communities from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.47 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Argus cut shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Campus Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.59.

In related news, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 24,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.98, for a total value of $1,624,370.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 314,566 shares in the company, valued at $20,440,498.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ACC opened at $65.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 130.84 and a beta of 0.75. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.01 and a 1 year high of $65.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

