Kindred Group (OTC:KNDGF) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Kindred Group (OTC:KNDGF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Kindred Group from SEK 123 to SEK 113 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Get Kindred Group alerts:

Kindred Group Stock Performance

KNDGF stock opened at $8.50 on Tuesday. Kindred Group has a 52-week low of $7.97 and a 52-week high of $12.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.46.

Kindred Group Company Profile

Kindred Group plc operates an online gambling business primarily in Europe, Australia, and North America. The company offers sports betting, including horse racing; poker; casino and games; and bingo through various brands, such as the 32 Red, bingo.com, Casinohuone, Kolikkopelit, Maria Casino, Storspelare, Unibet, Vlad Cazino, and OttoKasino.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kindred Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kindred Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.