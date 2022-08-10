Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) PT Lowered to $39.00

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Cowen to $39.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AVTR. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Avantor from $44.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Avantor from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Avantor from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Avantor from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Avantor from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Get Avantor alerts:

Avantor Stock Performance

NYSE:AVTR opened at $27.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.31. Avantor has a twelve month low of $27.50 and a twelve month high of $44.37.

Insider Transactions at Avantor

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avantor will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 39,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $1,232,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,007,010.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 39,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $1,232,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,007,010.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 19,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total transaction of $612,985.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,157.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avantor

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Avantor by 297.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

About Avantor

(Get Rating)

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.