JMP Securities Trims CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) Target Price to $14.00

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by JMP Securities from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

CorMedix Stock Down 57.4 %

NYSEAMERICAN CRMD opened at $3.20 on Tuesday. CorMedix has a 52 week low of $2.64 and a 52 week high of $8.02. The stock has a market cap of $125.19 million, a PE ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 2.28.

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. CorMedix had a negative net margin of 13,952.10% and a negative return on equity of 39.16%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.05 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that CorMedix will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Joseph Todisco acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.38 per share, for a total transaction of $33,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 217,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,045.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRMD. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of CorMedix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in CorMedix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in CorMedix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in CorMedix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in CorMedix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. 30.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CorMedix

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is DefenCath/Neutrolin, a novel anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as hemodialysis, total parenteral nutrition, and oncology.

