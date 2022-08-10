Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Price Target Increased to $272.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Citigroup to $272.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on APD. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $286.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $271.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $290.00.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $258.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $242.04 and a 200 day moving average of $243.39. Air Products and Chemicals has a fifty-two week low of $216.24 and a fifty-two week high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 15.61%. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,964,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,989,404,000 after purchasing an additional 326,891 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,555,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,637,608,000 after purchasing an additional 259,383 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,840,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,314,420,000 after buying an additional 44,161 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,305,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,918,516,000 after buying an additional 386,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,695,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,121,472,000 after buying an additional 68,321 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

