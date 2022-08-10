Compass Point Downgrades Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) to Neutral

Compass Point downgraded shares of Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $35.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Argo Group International from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th.

Argo Group International Price Performance

ARGO stock opened at $26.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.80. Argo Group International has a 52-week low of $25.88 and a 52-week high of $61.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $926.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Argo Group International Announces Dividend

Argo Group International ( NYSE:ARGO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.23). Argo Group International had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 5.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Argo Group International will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. Argo Group International’s payout ratio is currently 46.10%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Argo Group International

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARGO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Argo Group International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,489,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Argo Group International during the 4th quarter valued at $1,076,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Argo Group International by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 926,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,841,000 after buying an additional 7,821 shares during the last quarter. Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Argo Group International during the 4th quarter valued at $644,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Argo Group International during the 4th quarter valued at $1,888,000. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Argo Group International

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.

