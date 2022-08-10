American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) PT Raised to $39.00

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Evercore ISI to $39.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AMH. Raymond James reissued a strong-buy rating and set a $45.00 price target (down previously from $48.00) on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Monday, July 18th. They set a market perform rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $37.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $42.50.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Performance

American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $37.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of 65.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $32.60 and a 12 month high of $44.07.

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.22). American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 3.48%. The firm had revenue of $361.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.71 per share, with a total value of $7,142,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,830,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,353,438.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 200,706 shares of company stock worth $7,161,700. 6.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Homes 4 Rent

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

See Also

