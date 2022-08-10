AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Price Target Raised to $220.00

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Citigroup to $220.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $214.00 to $174.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $262.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $237.53.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

Shares of AVB opened at $210.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $197.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.42 billion, a PE ratio of 36.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. AvalonBay Communities has a 52-week low of $183.35 and a 52-week high of $259.05.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $644.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.41 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 33.39% and a return on equity of 7.47%. AvalonBay Communities’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.28%.

Institutional Trading of AvalonBay Communities

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

