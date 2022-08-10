Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Price Target Lowered to $191.00 at Cowen

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Cowen from $215.00 to $191.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

AMR has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $182.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $215.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Alpha Metallurgical Resources alerts:

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Stock Down 7.0 %

Shares of NYSE AMR opened at $131.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $139.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.26. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a 12-month low of $31.54 and a 12-month high of $186.98.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Increases Dividend

Alpha Metallurgical Resources ( NYSE:AMR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The energy company reported $30.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $30.80 by ($0.77). Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 152.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.01) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alpha Metallurgical Resources will post 89.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.392 dividend. This is a positive change from Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 4.02%.

Institutional Trading of Alpha Metallurgical Resources

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 410.0% in the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 791,399 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $104,433,000 after purchasing an additional 636,230 shares during the period. Cannell & Co. grew its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 427,175 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,079,000 after acquiring an additional 198,975 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 545.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 304,115 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,131,000 after acquiring an additional 257,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 265,705 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,221,000 after acquiring an additional 14,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 188,211 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,828,000 after acquiring an additional 39,776 shares in the last quarter. 69.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2021, it operated twenty active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.