Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Price Target Increased to $53.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) had its target price increased by DA Davidson to $53.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Axos Financial’s FY2023 earnings at $4.79 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Axos Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wedbush lowered Axos Financial from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Axos Financial from $58.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Axos Financial from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Axos Financial Price Performance

Shares of Axos Financial stock opened at $43.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Axos Financial has a twelve month low of $34.11 and a twelve month high of $62.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Axos Financial ( NYSE:AX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). Axos Financial had a net margin of 31.52% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The business had revenue of $192.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Axos Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Axos Financial will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul Grinberg sold 2,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total transaction of $122,504.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,452,098.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Axos Financial by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Axos Financial by 1.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in Axos Financial by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 21,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Axos Financial by 3.3% in the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Axos Financial by 4.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Axos Financial

(Get Rating)

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through Banking Business and Securities Business segments. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

Featured Articles

