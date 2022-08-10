Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) PT Raised to $294.00 at Citigroup

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Citigroup to $294.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ALB. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Albemarle from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $255.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $243.00 to $293.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Albemarle from an underweight rating to a sector weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Albemarle presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $279.05.

Albemarle Trading Down 0.1 %

ALB stock opened at $244.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.66 billion, a PE ratio of 110.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.58. Albemarle has a one year low of $169.93 and a one year high of $291.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $223.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.66. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 15.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Albemarle will post 20.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.17%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Albemarle

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Albemarle by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Albemarle by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,682 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Albemarle by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Albemarle by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 993 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Albemarle by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 295 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

