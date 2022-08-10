AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) PT Lowered to $160.00

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays to $160.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

ABBV has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $159.63.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Stock Performance

AbbVie stock opened at $140.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. AbbVie has a 1-year low of $105.56 and a 1-year high of $175.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $147.18 and a 200-day moving average of $150.27. The firm has a market cap of $247.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.70.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.11 earnings per share. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.89%.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In related news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $13,013,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,565. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AbbVie news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $12,041,970.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,952,342.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 263,761 shares of company stock valued at $40,500,771 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AbbVie

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 311.3% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.