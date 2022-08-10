American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Cowen

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Cowen to $13.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.00.

American Eagle Outfitters Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AEO opened at $11.49 on Tuesday. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1-year low of $10.82 and a 1-year high of $35.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.30.

American Eagle Outfitters Dividend Announcement

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.08). American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 28.05%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.27%. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is currently 41.62%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.65 per share, with a total value of $116,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $349,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 31,932 shares of company stock valued at $379,435 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,462 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

Featured Stories

