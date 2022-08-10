KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $16.14

KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.14 and traded as low as $15.00. KDDI shares last traded at $15.26, with a volume of 222,020 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of KDDI from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th.

Get KDDI alerts:

KDDI Trading Down 2.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $70.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.14 and its 200 day moving average is $16.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91.

KDDI Company Profile

KDDI ( OTCMKTS:KDDIY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.33 billion during the quarter. KDDI had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 12.53%. On average, research analysts forecast that KDDI Co. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

KDDI Corporation provides telecommunications services in Japan and internationally. It operates in two segments, Personal Services and Business Services. The Personal Services segment offers smartphone, mobile phone, and other mobile communication services, as well as fixed-line services under the au Hikari brand; MVNO services; mobile services under the au brand; and voice communications, data transmission, FTTH services, and CATV services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KDDI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KDDI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.