KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $16.14

KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.14 and traded as low as $15.00. KDDI shares last traded at $15.26, with a volume of 222,020 shares.
Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of KDDI from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th.
KDDI Trading Down 2.1 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $70.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.14 and its 200 day moving average is $16.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91.
KDDI Corporation provides telecommunications services in Japan and internationally. It operates in two segments, Personal Services and Business Services. The Personal Services segment offers smartphone, mobile phone, and other mobile communication services, as well as fixed-line services under the au Hikari brand; MVNO services; mobile services under the au brand; and voice communications, data transmission, FTTH services, and CATV services.
