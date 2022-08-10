VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.75

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.75 and traded as low as $0.15. VistaGen Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.16, with a volume of 13,121,989 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VTGN. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of VistaGen Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of VistaGen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. William Blair downgraded shares of VistaGen Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Maxim Group downgraded shares of VistaGen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th.

VistaGen Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $32.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.12.

Insider Transactions at VistaGen Therapeutics

VistaGen Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VTGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). VistaGen Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,306.76% and a negative return on equity of 61.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.89, for a total value of $53,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,637,286 shares in the company, valued at $18,367,184.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 98.8% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 490,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 243,612 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in VistaGen Therapeutics by 194.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 119,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 78,697 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VistaGen Therapeutics by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 42,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 17,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in VistaGen Therapeutics by 173.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 367,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 232,879 shares in the last quarter. 67.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About VistaGen Therapeutics

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing various medicines with the potential to care for anxiety, depression, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS). The company's CNS pipeline includes PH94B, a rapid-onset neuroactive nasal spray, which is in Phase III development for the acute treatment of anxiety in adults with social anxiety disorder.

