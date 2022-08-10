Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.55

Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.55 and traded as low as $12.23. Green Plains Partners shares last traded at $12.84, with a volume of 117,270 shares trading hands.

Green Plains Partners Stock Down 0.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $298.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.37.

Green Plains Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Green Plains Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. Green Plains Partners’s payout ratio is currently 105.88%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Green Plains Partners

Green Plains Partners Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Green Plains Partners by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Green Plains Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Green Plains Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. EVR Research LP lifted its position in Green Plains Partners by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 639,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,060,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Green Plains Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. 21.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services in the United States. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage facilities, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The company owns or leases 29 ethanol storage facilities and approximately 43 acres of land; and 4 fuel terminals in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Oklahoma.

