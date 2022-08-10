CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 5,786 Shares of Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,786 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Cronos Group were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,067,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Cronos Group by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 23,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 4,612 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Cronos Group by 250.0% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Cronos Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Cronos Group during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. 13.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cronos Group Stock Down 13.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CRON opened at $3.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 26.42 and a quick ratio of 25.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -34.33 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.28. Cronos Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.57 and a 1 year high of $7.33.

Cronos Group ( NASDAQ:CRON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $25.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.66 million. Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 15.92% and a negative net margin of 36.04%. Cronos Group’s quarterly revenue was up 98.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cronos Group Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CRON shares. CIBC raised Cronos Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

