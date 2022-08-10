CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $839,000 Stake in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) by 93.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,157 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new stake in RingCentral in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 177.9% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in RingCentral in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in RingCentral in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,190,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 289,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,223,838.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other RingCentral news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 6,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $397,589.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,782 shares in the company, valued at $4,700,796.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,190,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 289,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,223,838.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,740 shares of company stock worth $2,010,500. Company insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RingCentral Stock Performance

RNG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on RingCentral from $135.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on RingCentral from $140.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on RingCentral from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on RingCentral from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on RingCentral from $150.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.73.

RNG opened at $49.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.28 and a 1 year high of $315.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.15.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $467.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.36 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 31.67% and a negative return on equity of 160.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

About RingCentral

(Get Rating)

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

Featured Articles

