CIBC Asset Management Inc Invests $794,000 in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 12,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $794,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 486.7% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,722,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,614,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087,922 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth $143,204,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,304,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,325,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,787 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 7,784.3% during the first quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,009,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,594,000 after purchasing an additional 996,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brave Warrior Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 3,346,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,360,000 after purchasing an additional 839,093 shares during the last quarter. 61.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on APO shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Apollo Global Management from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $88.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Apollo Global Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.06.

Insider Activity

Apollo Global Management Stock Up 0.8 %

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $1,101,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 541,385 shares in the company, valued at $29,808,658.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APO opened at $57.90 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.87. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.97 and a 52-week high of $81.07. The firm has a market cap of $33.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.04. Apollo Global Management had a negative net margin of 44.62% and a positive return on equity of 36.22%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -51.45%.

Apollo Global Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Articles

