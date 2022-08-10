CIBC Asset Management Inc Grows Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 38.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 47,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,274 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 64,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 11,290 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in DraftKings by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in DraftKings in the 4th quarter valued at $918,000. Institutional investors own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DKNG. Citigroup lowered their target price on DraftKings from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of DraftKings from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Monday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.23.

Shares of DKNG opened at $17.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.18. DraftKings Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $64.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

