CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 5,300 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 307.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,026 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXP. CWM LLC bought a new position in Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Price Performance

Shares of EXP opened at $127.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $119.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.16. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.34 and a 1-year high of $169.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $413.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.68 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 19.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 11.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ed H. Bowman, Jr. sold 1,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total transaction of $201,354.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,485 shares in the company, valued at $1,154,922.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ed H. Bowman, Jr. sold 1,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total transaction of $201,354.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,485 shares in the company, valued at $1,154,922.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James H. Graass sold 9,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $1,136,681.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,511,651.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,776 shares of company stock worth $2,214,229 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Eagle Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $190.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Eagle Materials from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.09.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates through Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard segments. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

Recommended Stories

