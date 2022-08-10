CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 6,023 Shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) by 35.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,113 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,023 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,407,281 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $164,960,000 after buying an additional 1,820,959 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,185,839 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $338,188,000 after buying an additional 1,664,230 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,406,879 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,601,000 after buying an additional 980,260 shares in the last quarter. Fractal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Western Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,521,000. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,147,167 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,547,000 after buying an additional 330,790 shares in the last quarter. 41.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Western Midstream Partners alerts:

Western Midstream Partners Stock Performance

NYSE:WES opened at $26.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 3.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.47. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a fifty-two week low of $18.09 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50.

Western Midstream Partners Dividend Announcement

Western Midstream Partners ( NYSE:WES Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $758.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.95 million. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 34.70% and a net margin of 35.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.43%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on WES. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a research note on Monday, August 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered Western Midstream Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Insider Activity at Western Midstream Partners

In other Western Midstream Partners news, SVP Robert W. Bourne bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.90 per share, for a total transaction of $57,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,400 shares in the company, valued at $787,760. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Western Midstream Partners news, SVP Robert W. Bourne bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.90 per share, for a total transaction of $57,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,400 shares in the company, valued at $787,760. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $252,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 190,281,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,804,609,844.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Western Midstream Partners, LP, a midstream energy company, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, develops, and operates primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.