Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Acquired by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 83.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,608 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 16,200 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 4,344,333 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $91,013,000 after acquiring an additional 30,284 shares in the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,722,916 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $77,995,000 after acquiring an additional 516,711 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,142,677 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $66,578,000 after acquiring an additional 94,700 shares in the last quarter. Enstar Group LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 5,266.8% during the 1st quarter. Enstar Group LTD now owns 3,129,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $65,566,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Ares Capital by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,723,318 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $57,706,000 after buying an additional 50,984 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ares Capital

In related news, EVP Michael J. Arougheti purchased 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.75 per share, with a total value of $5,325,000.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 1,782,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,643,084.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael Lewis Smith bought 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.64 per share, with a total value of $1,006,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,658,960. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael J. Arougheti bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.75 per share, for a total transaction of $5,325,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,782,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,643,084.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 381,775 shares of company stock worth $6,875,621. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ares Capital Price Performance

ARCC opened at $20.16 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.94 and a 200-day moving average of $20.20. The company has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.99. Ares Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $17.03 and a 1-year high of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The investment management company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Ares Capital had a net margin of 54.92% and a return on equity of 10.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Hovde Group dropped their price target on shares of Ares Capital to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Ares Capital to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.88.

Ares Capital Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

