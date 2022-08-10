CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 8,500 Shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) by 75.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in ATI were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ATI. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in ATI by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,176,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $193,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,416 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in ATI by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,540,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,334,000 after acquiring an additional 669,769 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in ATI during the 1st quarter worth $9,267,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in ATI by 194.5% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 442,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,044,000 after acquiring an additional 292,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new position in ATI during the 4th quarter worth $4,480,000.

Get ATI alerts:

ATI Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of ATI stock opened at $29.74 on Wednesday. ATI Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.85 and a 52-week high of $30.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 743.69 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ATI ( NYSE:ATI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.17. ATI had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 0.36%. The business had revenue of $959.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ATI Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of ATI from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Wolfe Research raised shares of ATI from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of ATI to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.14.

Insider Activity at ATI

In other news, CAO Karl D. Schwartz sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,833 shares in the company, valued at $1,620,825. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Karl D. Schwartz sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,833 shares in the company, valued at $1,620,825. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James C. Diggs sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,060 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ATI Profile

(Get Rating)

ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ATI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.