CIBC Asset Management Inc Invests $874,000 in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 10,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MGPI. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in MGP Ingredients in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in MGP Ingredients by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in MGP Ingredients by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in MGP Ingredients in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in MGP Ingredients in the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. 77.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MGP Ingredients currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.50.

MGP Ingredients Stock Down 1.0 %

MGP Ingredients stock opened at $107.09 on Wednesday. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.43 and a twelve month high of $110.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.27. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The firm had revenue of $195.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

MGP Ingredients Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.02%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.63, for a total transaction of $105,630.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,510,188.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.63, for a total transaction of $105,630.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,510,188.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Donn S. Lux purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $93.37 per share, for a total transaction of $466,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,955,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,295,156.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 11,202 shares of company stock valued at $1,120,098 in the last three months. Company insiders own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients. It operates through three segments: Distillery Products; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

Featured Articles

