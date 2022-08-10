CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 8,975 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) by 232.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,831 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,975 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in YETI were worth $770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of YETI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in YETI during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in YETI by 1,217.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in YETI by 79.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in YETI by 61.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on YETI. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on YETI from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on YETI from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Roth Capital decreased their price target on YETI from $80.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on YETI from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on YETI from $93.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, YETI presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.25.

Shares of NYSE YETI opened at $42.70 on Wednesday. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $38.77 and a one year high of $108.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.42.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). YETI had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The firm had revenue of $420.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

