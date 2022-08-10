11,103 Shares in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Acquired by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EPR. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in EPR Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its position in EPR Properties by 103.2% during the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in EPR Properties by 26.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in EPR Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EPR shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EPR Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.70.

EPR Properties Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:EPR opened at $53.35 on Wednesday. EPR Properties has a 12 month low of $41.14 and a 12 month high of $56.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 9.00, a current ratio of 9.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.29 and its 200-day moving average is $49.99.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.63). EPR Properties had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $160.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

EPR Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 183.33%.

EPR Properties Profile

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

Featured Stories

