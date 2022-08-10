Western Union (NYSE:WU) Given New $17.00 Price Target at Barclays

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays to $17.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Western Union from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Western Union from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Western Union from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Western Union from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Western Union from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.89.

Shares of WU stock opened at $16.29 on Tuesday. Western Union has a 52-week low of $15.30 and a 52-week high of $22.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.68 and a 200-day moving average of $17.74.

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10. Western Union had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 239.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Western Union will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.15%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Western Union by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,702,355 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,082,930,000 after buying an additional 8,905,368 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Western Union by 121.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,143,709 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $127,444,000 after buying an additional 3,914,104 shares during the period. Discerene Group LP raised its holdings in Western Union by 138.6% during the 4th quarter. Discerene Group LP now owns 5,681,336 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $101,355,000 after buying an additional 3,299,899 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Western Union by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,856,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $315,890,000 after buying an additional 1,592,331 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Western Union during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,384,000. Institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

