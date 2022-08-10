Western Union (NYSE:WU) Given New $17.00 Price Target at Barclays

Western Union (NYSE:WUGet Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays to $17.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Western Union from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Western Union from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Western Union from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Western Union from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Western Union from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.89.

Western Union Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of WU stock opened at $16.29 on Tuesday. Western Union has a 52-week low of $15.30 and a 52-week high of $22.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.68 and a 200-day moving average of $17.74.

Western Union (NYSE:WUGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10. Western Union had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 239.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Western Union will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Union Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.15%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Western Union by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,702,355 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,082,930,000 after buying an additional 8,905,368 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Western Union by 121.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,143,709 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $127,444,000 after buying an additional 3,914,104 shares during the period. Discerene Group LP raised its holdings in Western Union by 138.6% during the 4th quarter. Discerene Group LP now owns 5,681,336 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $101,355,000 after buying an additional 3,299,899 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Western Union by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,856,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $315,890,000 after buying an additional 1,592,331 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Western Union during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,384,000. Institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Western Union (NYSE:WU)

