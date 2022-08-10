Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Price Target Cut to $75.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $95.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

Helios Technologies Trading Down 13.0 %

HLIO opened at $61.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.93 and its 200-day moving average is $70.77. Helios Technologies has a 52-week low of $59.17 and a 52-week high of $114.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Helios Technologies Dividend Announcement

Helios Technologies ( NASDAQ:HLIO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. The company had revenue of $241.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.51 million. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Helios Technologies will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.37%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Helios Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLIO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Helios Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $1,480,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Helios Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $795,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Helios Technologies by 266.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Helios Technologies by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in Helios Technologies by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 2,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

About Helios Technologies



Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

