Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Price Target Cut to $85.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Craig Hallum to $85.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on WDC. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Benchmark cut shares of Western Digital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $85.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Western Digital from a positive rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $63.47.

Western Digital Stock Performance

Shares of Western Digital stock opened at $46.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.26. Western Digital has a 52 week low of $41.63 and a 52 week high of $69.99.

Institutional Trading of Western Digital

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The data storage provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Western Digital will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 6,375.0% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Western Digital by 411.7% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 655 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Western Digital by 368.3% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 679 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Western Digital by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 526 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

