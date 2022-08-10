Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Given New C$12.50 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

HBM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$16.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Hudbay Minerals from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $11.44.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Hudbay Minerals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HBM opened at $4.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Hudbay Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $3.08 and a fifty-two week high of $8.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.15. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.00.

Institutional Trading of Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals ( NYSE:HBM Get Rating ) (TSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.07). Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 7.69% and a positive return on equity of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $378.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBM. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 122.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,183 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,409 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,899 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 4,347 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,448 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 5,169 shares during the period. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. 67.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hudbay Minerals

(Get Rating)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.