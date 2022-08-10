Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Price Target Increased to $205.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by DA Davidson to $205.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

VMC has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Vulcan Materials to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Vulcan Materials to $199.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Vulcan Materials from $203.00 to $180.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Vulcan Materials from $215.00 to $189.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Vulcan Materials from $211.00 to $194.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $210.13.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Vulcan Materials Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:VMC opened at $170.50 on Tuesday. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $137.54 and a 12-month high of $213.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.46.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Vulcan Materials

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.04%.

In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,377 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.23, for a total value of $557,981.71. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $655,963.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Melissa H. Anderson bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $191.46 per share, with a total value of $95,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $95,730. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,377 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.23, for a total value of $557,981.71. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $655,963.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Vulcan Materials

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VMC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,924,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,565 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 25,164 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,337,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.