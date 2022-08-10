Head to Head Survey: CrowdGather (OTCMKTS:CRWG) and JOYY (NASDAQ:YY)

CrowdGather (OTCMKTS:CRWG – Get Rating) and JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for CrowdGather and JOYY, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CrowdGather 0 0 0 0 N/A JOYY 1 2 1 0 2.00

JOYY has a consensus target price of $53.00, indicating a potential upside of 108.58%. Given JOYY’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe JOYY is more favorable than CrowdGather.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CrowdGather N/A N/A N/A JOYY -2.24% 2.62% 1.60%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares CrowdGather and JOYY’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

78.5% of JOYY shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.4% of CrowdGather shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 43.0% of JOYY shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

CrowdGather has a beta of -1.72, suggesting that its stock price is 272% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, JOYY has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CrowdGather and JOYY’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CrowdGather N/A N/A -$1.25 million N/A N/A JOYY $2.62 billion 0.76 -$80.29 million ($0.92) -27.62

CrowdGather has higher earnings, but lower revenue than JOYY.

Summary

JOYY beats CrowdGather on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CrowdGather

CrowdGather, Inc., a social networking Internet company, develops and hosts forum based Websites primarily in the United States. It monetizes a network of online forums and message boards designed to engage, provide information to, and build community around users. The company's forum community connects a network of people sharing their questions, expertise, and experiences. It also provides targeted advertising and marketing services for online customers. The company's portfolio includes approximately 350 domain names and 70 Web properties at various stages of development. CrowdGather, Inc. is headquartered in Calabasas, California.

About JOYY

JOYY Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video and audio-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as showcase talents, socialize, and connect with other users worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a casual game-oriented social platform; and imo, a chat and instant messaging application with functions, including video calls and other communication tools, such as group calls, document sharing, etc.. It operates in the People's Republic of China, the United States, the Great Britain, Japan, South Korea, Australia, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia and others. The company was formerly known as YY Inc. and changed its name to JOYY Inc. in December 2019. JOYY Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Singapore.

