Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$59.39.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BEI.UN. CIBC lowered their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$60.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$70.00 to C$68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$61.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Boardwalk REIT from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$60.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$69.00 to C$68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Get Boardwalk REIT alerts:

Boardwalk REIT Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Boardwalk REIT stock opened at C$48.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$45.27 and its 200-day moving average is C$51.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.44 billion and a PE ratio of 4.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.23. Boardwalk REIT has a 12-month low of C$41.12 and a 12-month high of C$61.77.

Boardwalk REIT Company Profile

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boardwalk REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boardwalk REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.