Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $96.67.
NARI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $108.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company.
Inari Medical Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ NARI opened at $82.13 on Wednesday. Inari Medical has a twelve month low of $50.50 and a twelve month high of $100.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of -283.21 and a beta of 1.45.
Insider Buying and Selling at Inari Medical
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 100.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,486,000 after buying an additional 47,900 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 58.3% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the second quarter valued at about $230,000. Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the second quarter valued at about $1,671,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the second quarter valued at about $585,000. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Inari Medical
Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Inari Medical (NARI)
- Are 3M, Honeywell, GE Buys After Quarterly Reports?
- Is Sofi Financial Stock Finally Ready to Pay Off for Investors?
- CVS and Walgreens Show Why Investment Objectives Matter
- This Defense Stock Has Bullish Fundamentals AND Technicals
- Are Medtronic And Intuitive Surgical Poised For Big Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.