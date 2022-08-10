HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 650.40 ($7.86).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HSBA. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 720 ($8.70) to GBX 780 ($9.42) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group set a GBX 680 ($8.22) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 570 ($6.89) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 800 ($9.67) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 550 ($6.65) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

In related news, insider Carolyn Fairbairn purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 501 ($6.05) per share, with a total value of £75,150 ($90,804.74).

HSBA stock opened at GBX 550.70 ($6.65) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 528.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 520.72. The firm has a market capitalization of £110.08 billion and a PE ratio of 983.39. HSBC has a 12 month low of GBX 358.45 ($4.33) and a 12 month high of GBX 567.20 ($6.85).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.99%.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

