Ontex Group NV (OTCMKTS:ONXXF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Ontex Group NV (OTCMKTS:ONXXF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.06.

ONXXF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Ontex Group from €6.80 ($6.94) to €7.80 ($7.96) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Oddo Bhf raised Ontex Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €8.00 ($8.16) target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Cheuvreux downgraded Ontex Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Ontex Group from €10.50 ($10.71) to €9.50 ($9.69) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Ontex Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS ONXXF opened at $6.87 on Wednesday. Ontex Group has a 1-year low of $6.65 and a 1-year high of $11.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.37.

About Ontex Group

Ontex Group NV provides personal hygiene solutions for baby, feminine, and adult care in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, the Americas, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Italy, France, and internationally. It offers baby care products, such as baby diapers and pants, and wet wipes under the Baby Pants, Bbtips, Bio Baby, Chicolastics, Canbebe, Cremer Disney, Helen Harper, Kiddies, Little Big Change, Moltex, Pom Pom, Sapeka, and Mônica brands; and feminine care products, including sanitary towels, panty liners, and tampons under the Fiore, Mia, NAT, Sincere, and Silhouette brand names.

