Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Radius Health from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Radius Health from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Radius Health from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.60.

Get Radius Health alerts:

Radius Health Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ RDUS opened at $10.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $479.81 million, a PE ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.13. Radius Health has a 12-month low of $4.97 and a 12-month high of $23.00.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Radius Health

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 477,824 shares of Radius Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.57 per share, for a total transaction of $2,661,479.68. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,733,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,645,806.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Radius Health in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Radius Health in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Radius Health by 507.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 6,040 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Radius Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Radius Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000.

Radius Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on addressing unmet medical needs in the areas of bone health, orphan diseases, and oncology. The company's commercial product is TYMLOS, an abaloparatide injection for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal system that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of hormone-receptor positive breast cancer; and RAD011, which is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment of hyperphagia related to Prader-Willi syndrome.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.