LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

LITB stock opened at $0.99 on Tuesday. LightInTheBox has a 52 week low of $0.87 and a 52 week high of $2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $111.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.12.

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. operates as a cross-border e-commerce platform that delivers products directly to its customers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

